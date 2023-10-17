Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is a on a three-day visit to the poll bound state of Mizoram, addressed a press conference in Aizawl where he slammed the BJP party for using the regional parties for destroying the state.

Speaking to the reporters on the Congress’s strategy and campaigning programme for the upcoming polls, Gandhi attacked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that the chief minister is basically engaged in cultural annihilation, destroying the culture of Northeast.

Training guns on the ruling BJP party of misusing the regional parties for fulfilling their personal political motives, Gandhi stated that the ruling party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have different vision, who are basically engaged in destroying the idea of INDIA.

“Our vision is of decentralisation while BJP's vision is to rule at the centre and take all decisions from the centre”, said Rahul Gandhi during the press conference.

“Your religious foundation, languages are all attacked by RSS. RSS thinks that the country should be ruled by one ideology. We want the people of Mizoram to express their respective ideology rather being ruled directly from Delhi”, added Gandhi.

On the party’s implementation of policies if voted to power, Gandhi stated that their government in various states have been conducting several successful models such as the Rajasthan health model, which they are planning to spread to other states if they come to power.

"We believe in testing ideas. Rajasthan has the best health policy in entire India. We have designed a social security system that protects the weaker section of the people of Karnataka. Then moving on to Chhattisgarh where 1 quintal of rice is priced at Rs 2000, which I believe is the best rate for farmers in the entire country. Providing support to entrepreneurs and weaker section, banking support, technical support are all part of our vision”

“Manipur has been attacked by BJP using local parties”, said Gandhi while attacking the Prime Minister for not visiting the state.

“The BJP is using the regional parties to play havoc in northeast. BJP has taken away my membership, my house, slapped 25 cases against me. We fight fundamentally, BJP is a threat to Mizoram. RSS is a threat to the idea of INDIA. Do not let your vote be the entry point for BJP, because the consequences will not be good”, concluded Gandhi.

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