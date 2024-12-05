Bishnu Basumatary, a resident of Serfanguri in Kokrajhar district, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife in 2022.

The Kokrajhar District Session Court, presided over by Sessions Judge Nirmali Talukdar, found Basumatary guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a life sentence along with a fine of Rs. 10,000.

In the event of default, Basumatary will serve an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.



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Furthermore, the court sentenced Basumatary to seven years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 201 of the IPC for disposing of his wife's body, along with a fine of Rs. 5,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional three months of rigorous imprisonment.

Public Prosecutor Niranjan Roy informed reporters that the incident occurred on July 31, 2022, when Bishnu Basumatary killed his wife following a quarrel. He then disposed of her body by throwing it into the Karbona River near their home.