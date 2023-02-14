The National Medical Commission (NMC) on February 14 approved a new medical college in Kokrajhar in Assam.

Approval has been granted for starting the MBBS course with an intake of 100 students annually from the academic year 2023-24.

With this total number of MBBS seats in Assam has gone up to 1300, a marked improvement from 726 in 2017.

The National Medical Commission Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) in its letter stated, "The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC examined the Assessor's report dated 31.01.2023 for assessing the availability of infrastructure facilities of the College, laboratories, library, Hostels, Hospital and availability of the faculty, their experience, publications and residents/tutors, nursing and paramedical staff available with other facilities available at Kokrajhar Medical College, Kokrajhar under the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Guwahati for Starting of MBBS Course for the academic year 2023-24."

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The medical college namely Kokrajhar Medical College, Kokrajhar in the State of Assam has been established under the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Guwahati.

Further, the Commission has decided to obtain undertaking/essential documents for the issue of a Letter of Permission for starting/increasing seats for the academic year 2023-24.

Following this the applicant should provide all infrastructural facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, building, equipment and hospital facilities as per National Medical Commission norms also no students should be admitted to the above courses till the formal permission of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).