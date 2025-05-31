As floodwaters continue to disrupt life across Assam, the Krishnai–Shalpara section of National Highway 17 (NH-17), a crucial artery connecting Garo Hills, Dhubri, Siliguri, and Guwahati, narrowly escaped major damage on the night of May 30.

The stretch at Shalpara was on the verge of being washed away due to a sudden surge of floodwater, prompting an immediate halt in vehicular movement overnight.

In response, the National Highway Infrastructure Development Authority (NHIDCL) swiftly mobilised resources and executed emergency repairs through the night. By early morning, traffic was restored, allowing normal movement of vehicles along the route.

Taking swift cognisance of the situation, Goalpara District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury visited the site today for a ground-level inspection.



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He reviewed the repairs and directed officials to maintain heightened alertness in view of continued rainfall and flood risk. The Additional District Commissioner Nabajit Pathak accompanied him during the inspection.

The District Commissioner emphasised the strategic significance of NH-17, which serves as a lifeline for the western Assam districts and neighbouring Meghalaya’s Garo Hills. “This road is critical for connectivity to Guwahati from Garo Hills, Dhubri, and beyond. Its safety is non-negotiable,” he said, urging all departments to remain prepared for any future emergencies.

Authorities have also been instructed to monitor water levels around vulnerable road stretches and undertake preemptive action where required. The administration assured that response teams are on standby and coordination with NHIDCL will remain active for the duration of the monsoon season.

Local commuters and transporters who rely on NH-17 welcomed the rapid repair efforts, expressing relief that the highway remained functional despite the intense weather conditions.