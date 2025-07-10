Assam: KSA to celebrate 66th foundation day across Karbi Anglong on July 21

The Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) will mark its 66th birth anniversary on July 21, 2025, with grand celebrations across Karbi Anglong, reflecting its unwavering commitment to the educational and social upliftment of the Karbi community.

According to a release issued by KSA Publicity Secretary Devinson Kro, the celebrations will be held simultaneously at various locations under different regional committees. Key venues include the KSA-CEC Office in Diphu under the Diphu Regional Committee, Howraghat Mini Sports Complex under the Howraghat Regional Committee, Am-Ih in Hamren under the Hamren Regional Committee, and Arnamlangpi Mini Sports Complex under the Arnamlangpi Region.



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The day’s events will begin with flag hoisting and tributes to the founding leaders, followed by cultural performances, speeches by dignitaries, felicitation of achievers, and a series of educational and awareness campaigns.

KSA has appealed to its members, students, supporters, and the general public to take part wholeheartedly in the celebrations, reinforcing the spirit of unity, cultural identity, and progress for Karbi society.