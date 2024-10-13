Kalyan Deka, the brother of Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, died by suicide after a long battle with mental health issues, according to sources. Kalyan, a government employee, was reportedly under medical supervision for his condition.

Speaking to India Today NE, MLA Manab Deka expressed deep shock over his brother’s decision. He said that Kalyan had been receiving treatment under Dr. Sangita Dutta before her imprisonment. "After Dr. Dutta was incarcerated, my brother's condition worsened and he couldn’t handle the depression," Deka said.

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