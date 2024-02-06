In continuous action against corruption, the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam caught red handed Lance Naik Gouidur Rahman Barbhuyan of Hailakandi Police Station for accepting bribe.

As per sources, the accused cop was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 6000 in the police station for giving relief in a criminal case.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of CM's vigilance team laid a trap and caught the cop who has been now taken into custody. Further necessary legal actions have been initiated against the cop.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Assam, arrested Intaz Mondal, the in-charge Deputy CEO of Zilla Parishad, South Salmara Mankachar district, and the in-charge BDO of Fekamari, on February 5.

Mondal was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from a contractor in his office at the Zilla Parishad premises.

According to sources, Mondal had demanded the bribe for clearing the bills related to works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government scheme to provide piped water supply to rural households.

Also read: Assam government employee caught red-handed while accepting bribe in South Salmara Mankachar district