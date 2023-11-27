In a recent police encounter in Guwahati city, an alleged land mafia, Ramen Madahi, was injured on Monday night. During the operation, Madahi sustained a bullet injury on his right leg.

Reports indicate that Madahi, a resident of Lalung Gaon in Lakhra, is a known land grabber and a major player in the racket. The incident occurred when a joint team from the Crime Branch and Basistha PS was conducting a search based on information from arrested individuals to locate more suspects.

Upon discovering the police operation, Madahi attempted to flee but was shot in the leg, leaving him unable to move.

Post the incident, he was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and is currently under treatment, guarded by the police.

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