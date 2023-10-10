The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell on October 10 arrested two Lat Mandal's on corruption charges in Assam's Gossaigaon.

The Lat Mandal's identified as Imamul Haque and Wahed Ali of Gossaigaon Revenue Circle were arrested by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell while they were taking Rs 25,000 bribe money.

The arrested Lat Mandals are currently being interrogated by the CM's vigilance cell.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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