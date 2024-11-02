The Government of Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, is set to launch the 'Bhasha Gaurav Week' starting tomorrow and continuing until November 9.

The initiative aims to celebrate the recognition of Assamese as a classical language and will be observed across the state.

Ministers will inaugurate the event in various districts, highlighting the significance of Assamese and other regional languages.

The celebrations are expected to foster a sense of pride and unity among the people of Assam.



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Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged everyone to participate in this meaningful initiative.

He emphasized the importance of celebrating Assamese and other languages of the state, encouraging citizens to join in the festivities and honour the rich linguistic heritage of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 16 said that the state will observe 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptaah' from November 3 to 9, celebrating the recent conferral of Classical Language Status on Assamese.

The Bhasha Gaurav Saptaah will feature a range of online and offline activities, including the release of a booklet detailing the significance of Assamese as a classical language. Sarma reiterated the need to honour the contributions of Assamese scholars and litterateurs who have shaped the language's rich legacy since the 4th century.

This week-long celebration aims to enhance awareness of the Classical Language Status and to inspire a renewed appreciation for Assamese culture and literature among the people of Assam.