In a bid to uplift marginalized communities through education, the Assam government has officially opened applications for its Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarship schemes for the 2024-25 academic year.

These scholarships, targeted at students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) backgrounds, are part of a broader initiative to reduce economic barriers and promote academic success across the state.

Eligible students enrolled in government and government-aided schools, as well as those pursuing higher education in technical and medical fields, can now apply for these scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The portal is accessible at [www.scholarships.gov.in](http://www.scholarships.gov.in), offering a streamlined application process for both schemes.

The key eligibility criteria include possessing a valid SC or OBC caste certificate from the District Commissioner’s office and a parental income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakhs per year, which must be certified by the local Circle Officer. Applicants are also required to register on the NSP OTR app, available on the Google Play Store, with Aadhaar and mobile number authentication. In the case of minors, parents’ Aadhaar details can be used for verification. Additionally, students must have an Aadhaar-linked bank account to receive scholarship funds via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).



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The application window for Pre-Matric Scholarships (for students in Classes IX & X) runs from 23rd July to 30th September 2024, with institute verification to be completed by 15th October 2024. For Post-Matric Scholarships, applications are open until 31st October 2024, with institute verification required by the end of October.

It is pertinent to mention here that the initiative underscores the Assam government’s commitment to empowering SC and OBC students by providing financial support to ensure uninterrupted education and fostering academic excellence. All eligible students are encouraged to apply and benefit from this valuable opportunity.

For more information and to submit applications, visit [www.scholarships.gov.in](http://www.scholarships.gov.in).

This is stated in a press release issued from the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations Barak Valley Zone Silchar Assam.