Assam launches 'Shraddhanjali' scheme to bring deceased home, know more

In a major step towards providing humanitarian support to grieving families, the Assam Cabinet has approved a new scheme titled ‘Shraddhanjali’, which will ensure the respectful and hassle-free transport of deceased persons from other states back to Assam.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the scheme was conceived in response to the growing number of requests from families — particularly from poor and marginalised sections — who struggled to bring back the bodies of their loved ones who passed away outside the state.

“Over the last few years, we received numerous requests regarding the repatriation of bodies, especially of the poor. Realising the need for a proper mechanism, we have launched the Shraddhanjali scheme to ensure a dignified and hassle-free farewell for the deceased,” CM Sarma stated on social media.

Key Features:

Ensures respectful and streamlined repatriation of deceased individuals from any Indian state to Assam.

Applicable to all persons domiciled in Assam, irrespective of cause of death, economic background, or location, excluding criminal cases.



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Designed to eliminate delays, logistical challenges, and financial barriers often faced by grieving families.

Who Can Report:

Next of kin, relatives, friends, or even acquaintances of the deceased can initiate the process.

Reporting will be facilitated via a dedicated mechanism, soon to be announced.

How the Scheme Will Work:

Step 1:

The death is reported either to the nearest police station or through the upcoming digital/telephonic reporting mechanism.

Step 2:

A State Nodal Officer (DIG SB or above) or a District Nodal Officer (SSP) will verify the information and assess the merits of the case.

Step 3:

Upon verification, the State Nodal Officer will coordinate with authorities in the concerned state for smooth repatriation.

Step 4:

The officer will ensure all inter-state logistics and complex situations are handled professionally, guaranteeing the deceased a dignified return home.

The Shraddhanjali scheme reflects Assam’s sensitivity to humanitarian concerns and its commitment to supporting citizens, even beyond the state’s borders. The move has been widely welcomed by civil society and migrant worker groups, especially given the increasing migration of Assamese youth and workers to other parts of India.

The government is expected to release further operational details and implement the reporting mechanism shortly.