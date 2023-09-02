Assam has emerged as the front-runner in the nationwide implementation of the Prime Minister Street Vendor Atmanirbhar Nidhi Scheme (PM SVANidhi), securing the top position with an impressive disbursement percentage of 90.84% as of September 1, 2023, said Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal.

Singhal further opined that this is a huge achievement and reiterated the state government's commitment to empower the state's unorganized sector.

''With a disbursement percentage of 90.84 % as of September 1, 2023, Assam ranks 1st across India for implementing Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's visionary

@pmsvanidhi Scheme. This is a huge achievement and reiterates Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya-led Govt of Assam's commitment to empower the state's unorganized sector,'' Singhal wrote on micro-blogging site X.

With disbursement percentage of 90.84 % as of September 1, 2023, Assam ranks 1st across India for implementing Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's visionary @pmsvanidhi Scheme.



This is a huge achievement and reiterates Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya-led Govt of Assam's… pic.twitter.com/17vz4fTI8x — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) September 1, 2023

Assam's achievement was closely followed by Uttar Pradesh, which secured the second position with an impressive disbursement rate of 90.80%. Madhya Pradesh came in third with a disbursement rate of 88.12%, while Puducherry Daman Diu Dadra and Nagar Haveli secured the fourth and fifth positions with 88.04% and 86.6%, respectively.

Expressing his happiness over the same, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "Great news! This scheme will help Hon'ble PM’s vision of creating job creators - most beneficiaries are repaying their loans and availing further benefits under the scheme."

It is worth mentioning that the scheme which was launched in June 2020, has played a pivotal role in supporting street vendors across India by providing affordable working capital loans to help them resume their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

Also read: Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation extends suspension of water supply till September 4