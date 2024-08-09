Over 300 workers from Ledo Tea Estate protested on Friday against the BJP-led government, NHIDCL officials, the District Deputy Commissioner, and the Margherita sub-divisional administration.

The protest was over the construction of the Ledo bypass road, which has damaged more than 200 bighas of mature tea leaves.

Subhash Karmakar, the garden manager of Ledo Tea Estate, expressed disappointment that despite multiple applications to the District Deputy Commissioner and Margherita sub-divisional officer, no action has been taken.



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Karmakar mentioned that the road construction lacked proper drainage, leading to waterlogging issues that have affected the tea leaves.

He warned that if no action was taken against the NHIDCL contractor and engineer, the workers would permanently halt the construction of the Ledo bypass road.