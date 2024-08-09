A youth from Hailakandi, Assam, was arrested by the local police over a social media post supporting the unrest in Bangladesh, according to reports on Friday.

The individual, identified as Rezuwan Ulla Mazarbhuiya, was detained from his residence at ward number 5 in Rangpur under Lala Police Station.

In his Facebook post, Rezuwan called for a similar outcome in India, writing in Bengali, 'After Bangladesh, now it's time for India. Bangladesh's impact will soon be witnessed in Assam.'

He also mentioned links to the militant organization Al-Qaeda in subsequent comments. The police are questioning him to establish any terror links.



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Meanwhile, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh announced that Indian passport holders will be allowed to return from Bangladesh through designated entry points in Assam.

Speaking after a law and order review meeting, Singh stated that Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) will prevent any illegal entry attempts by non-Indians.

He noted that during last month's disturbances, 78 students, including 60 from Assam, returned from Bangladesh.

Singh reiterated that only Indian passport holders would be permitted to enter, and legal action would be taken against illegal entrants. Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share a 267.5 km border with Bangladesh.