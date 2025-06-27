Assam: Ledo to host national literary conference on November 8–9

The Ledo National Literary Conference is set to be held on November 8 and 9 in Ledo under the Margherita Co-District. The event aims to celebrate the rich confluence of ethnic communities in Tinsukia district and promote literary dialogue across India.

An organising committee has been formed with Dr. Ranjit Dutta as President, Jagat Changmai as Working President, Ranajyoti Neog as Chief Secretary, Arunjyoti Nibonua and Sukhdev Sharma as Joint Secretaries, and Kailash Kumar Gupta as Treasurer.

In a meeting held on Wednesday at the Swarna Xakha Xahitya Xabha Bhawan, Ledo, the dates for the conference were officially finalised. The meeting, chaired by Dr. Dutta, also outlined the key objectives of the literary gathering, with detailed discussions led by Chief Secretary Ranajyoti Neog.



Also Read: 'Assam has stopped illegal mining': Union Minister hails state as model for NE at Guwahati Conclave

The conference will host several literary events, including a short story writers’ meet, a novelists’ meet, a poets’ meet, and a recitation programme. Over 100 eminent poets and writers from across India, along with well-known literary figures from Assam, have already confirmed their participation.

Prominent members including Madhav Dayal Dutta, Dipak Chetia, Bikash Baruah, Tapan Dey, Utpal Konwar, and Tapan Gogoi were also present in the preparatory meeting, marking the beginning of a promising literary milestone for the region.