Assam Police on January 7 apprehended a three-drug peddler and allegedly recovered 35.45 grams of suspected heroin from the state's Dibrugarh district.

The police also recovered over Rs 54,000 cash from the arrested peddlers.

Besides this, five mobile phones, a Bolero bearing registration number AS 06Q4036 and an Alto K-10 bearing registration number AS 23K 1089.

The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Udipta Bora, Mukul Bora, and Rupjit Baruah.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the arrested persons.

Recently on January 4, the state police had also apprehended three people with 72,000 Tramadol tablets and 4,920 bottles of cough syrup in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

It is worth mentioning that the Police in Guwahati have seized narcotics and psychotropic substances to the tune of a whopping Rs 407,09,24,600 from January 1, 2022, to December 29, 2022, in the city.

As many as 240 cases were registered in this connection and 413 persons were arrested police further recovered 43 motorcycles, 15 heavy motor vehicles, and 30 light motor vehicles in this connection and recovered Rs 22,06,055 in this connection.

''As many as 27652 cases are pending before Guwahati police Commissionerate till December 2022. However, 34530 cases were previously pending, and 10234 cases are newly registered with the Commissionerate in the year,'' Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Borah said.

He further said that as many as 17112 cases are disposed of in the year with a disposal percentage of 167.20 per cent.

''The Commissionerate saw the highest disposal of cases in terms of percentage compared to the last four years. The Commissionerate witnessed 104.18 per cent of disposal of cases in 2021, 82.21 per cent in 2020, 70.23 per cent in 2019, and 71.01 per cent in 2018,'' he added.

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