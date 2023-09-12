In a significant development on the first day of the autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu introduced six new university bills and several amendment bills, reshaping the educational landscape of the state.

These legislative moves aim to strengthen the higher education system and cater to the evolving academic needs of the students.

As per Pegu, the university bills were introduced for Sibsagar College (Autonomous), Gurucharan College, Bongaigaon College, North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous), Nowgong College (Autonomous) and Jagannath Borooah College (Autonomous).

Besides this, amendment bills for seven universities were also introduced at the assembly such as Gauhati University, Cotton University, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Madhabdev University, Assam Women’s University, Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) and Bodoland University.

Meanwhile, a repealing bill was also tabled for Assam Rajib Gandhi University of Cooperative Management.

As per reports, it has come to light that following the enactment of this Act, all assets and properties owned by Assam Rajib Gandhi University of Cooperative Management will be transferred to Sibsagar University.

Furthermore, all officers and personnel currently occupying positions as per the sanctioned posts of Assam Rajib Gandhi University of Cooperative Management will be reassigned to Sibsagar University for the duration of their remaining service tenure, as stipulated in the Sibsagar University Act of 2023.

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