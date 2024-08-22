The Assam Legislative Assembly is poised to commence its Autumn Session on Thursday, which will span until August 30, 2024. This session is marked by an intensified security presence, particularly in the Dispur area.



The heightened vigilance comes in the wake of recent security concerns, including the discovery of explosives planted at various locations across the state. Notably, one of these incidents occurred near the Dispur Last Gate, adjacent to the Assembly premises, prompting authorities to bolster safety measures.

The session will open with a one-hour Question Hour, providing a platform for members to raise pressing issues. Following this, the state government will present the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the fiscal year 2024–25, which outline the additional budgetary provisions required to meet the state's financial needs.

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The Autumn Session is set to be a significant one, as the state government has communicated to the Assembly Secretariat that 13 government bills are slated for introduction and discussion. These bills encompass a wide range of legislative reforms and amendments, including the Assam Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to adjust the reservation policies within government services.

Other key bills include the Assam (Temporarily Settled Areas) Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to revise tenancy regulations; the Assam Skill University (Amendment) Bill, 2024, focused on enhancing educational infrastructure; and the Assam Police (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which proposes changes to the existing police framework.

Additionally, the session will see the introduction of the Assam Muslim Marriage Registration (Compulsory) Bill, 2024, and the Assam Urban Water Bodies (Prevention & Conservation) Bill, 2024, reflecting the government's focus on social issues and environmental conservation.