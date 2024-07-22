In a significant operation, the forest department successfully captured a leopard in the Dihingia Konwargaon Lakhmani area of Charaideo's Lakuwa on July 21. The predator had been causing alarm and distress among local residents for several days.

The operation to ensnare the leopard came to fruition when it was trapped in a cage strategically placed by the forest officials. The department had been on high alert following reports of the animal's presence and its impact on the community.

This recent capture follows a similar incident just a few days earlier when another leopard was apprehended in the same region.

The previous operation was a collaborative effort between the forest department and local residents, highlighting the ongoing efforts to manage wildlife conflicts in the area.

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