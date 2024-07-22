The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma had a meeting with the Prime Minister of India and briefed him on the flood situation in the state.

The Chief Minister also stated that he updated the PM on various efforts underway to mitigate the challenges faced by the people of Assam.

Taking on to Microblogging site ‘X’, the Assam Chief Minister shared the information regarding the meeting. He stated, “Had the absolute privilege of seeking the blessings and guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji today.”

The Assam CM also mentioned that he discussed the status of ongoing developmental works. At last, he mentioned, “On behalf of the people of Assam, I once again extended our heartfelt congratulations as he embarks on a historic third term.”



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Assam's flood situation further improved as the number of affected people came down to 95,000 in 11 districts of the state, an official bulletin said.

The death toll in this year's deluge stood at 98, while the total number of lives lost due to floods, landslides, storms and lightning strokes was 113.

The affected people are from 345 villages in 21 revenue circles, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin.