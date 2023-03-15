Two college students were killed after being struck by lightning at Assam's Abahyapuri town in the Bongaigaon district.

The deceased were identified as Dwipjyoti Roy and Jintu Kumar Rai.

According to reports, the duo was heading to the market when lightning struck them at Rajbari.

later locals rescued them and rushed them to a government hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Also Read: Assam: Student dies after under-construction compound wall falls over him in Majuli

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of unnatural death in the incident.

On the otherhand, a 14-year-old student died after a concrete wall fell over him in Assam’s Majuli on march 15.

The incident was reported at Ramananda Dev Veda School in Dakhinpat Ashrami Satra of Majuli where a student of class 9 died after an under-construction concrete wall fell over him.

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Chetri (14).

The death of Vikas, son of Dilbahadur Chettri and Renuka Chettri of Phulni in Majuli, has sent shock waves across the region.