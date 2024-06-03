The Kokrajhar district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within a 100-meter radius of the strong room at Basic Training Center Kokrajhar ahead of the vote counting day.

This measure aims to maintain law and order.

Section 144 typically prohibits the opening of shops or commercial establishments in an area to prevent potential disturbances.

Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, has exercised his powers under Section 144 of the CrPC to prohibit the opening of any shops or commercial establishments within 100 meters of the Counting Centre at Basic Training Centre, Kokrajhar.

This order is effective immediately and will remain in force until the results of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 are declared.



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The order has been issued ex-parte to ensure peace and order in the district and for the smooth conduct of the counting process.

The counting of votes for the General Election to the House of People is scheduled for 4th June 2024.

Meanwhile, to maintain peace in the Tinsukia district and prevent disturbances by anti-social elements, District Magistrate Swapneel Paul has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC.

The orders include a ban on processions and sloganeering within the counting centre premises until the completion of vote counting and result declaration, prohibition of PA systems and loudspeakers, restriction on carrying sticks, lathis, firearms, and gathering of more than five persons within a 1 km radius of the counting centre.