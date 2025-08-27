Assam LoP demand human rights commission to probe infant's death at GMCH

Assam Assembly Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, on Wednesday appealed to the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) to take suo motu cognisance of the death of a newborn at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

In a letter to the AHRC chairperson, Saikia sought accountability for the infant’s death at the GMCH neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on August 18, allegedly due to negligence. The four-day-old baby, born on August 15, had been admitted for infection and jaundice. She was found hanging from the wires of medical equipment in the NICU.

Saikia described the incident as a “blatant violation of fundamental human rights,” citing overcrowding, staff shortages, and failure of duty of care. He urged the commission to initiate an inquiry under Section 21(5) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.



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The Congress leader also demanded the formation of a committee of independent experts to examine systemic failures in Assam’s hospitals, including staffing and infrastructure deficiencies. He called for accountability to be fixed on the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Department of Health for alleged lapses and insensitive public statements, recommending disciplinary action where appropriate.

Additionally, Saikia sought interim compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the parents under the Assam Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012, with final relief to be determined by the inquiry. He also requested state protection, including security and legal aid, for the parents in light of potential threats.

“The persistent recurrence of medical negligence in Assam’s public healthcare facilities necessitates immediate and robust intervention by the AHRC,” Saikia said, emphasizing the statutory authority of the commission to investigate, recommend prosecutions, and direct compensatory relief.