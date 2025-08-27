Congress moves Assam Human Rights Commission over evictions, rights violations

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has petitioned the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) to take suo motu cognisance of what he described as “continuous violations of human rights” by the state government against indigenous groups, minorities, and erosion-affected families through eviction drives and land acquisition measures.

In a detailed memorandum addressed to the Commission, Saikia alleged that thousands of families from communities including the Boro, Karbi, Garo, Ahom, Rabha, Deshi Muslims, tea garden workers, and Adivasis had been displaced over the past two years without proper rehabilitation or consultation. He argued that these actions undermined constitutional values, violated court orders, and ignored India’s obligations under international human rights conventions.

Highlighting recent cases, Saikia pointed to the demolition of 1,400 homes in Dhubri district on July 8, 2025, which displaced nearly 10,000 Bengali-Muslim residents to make way for a solar power project. He noted that the eviction was carried out even though the matter was pending before the Gauhati High Court. He further recalled the 2024 eviction in Sonapur’s Katchutali tribal area, which turned violent and led to two deaths and several injuries.



Also Read: Assam police boost charge-sheet rate to 93 per cent under new criminal law: DGP

The petition also raised concerns over eviction drives in Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Nalbari, Lakhimpur and Kamrup, where families were uprooted from village grazing reserves and tribal belts. Saikia alleged that no Gram Sabha consultations were held in Sixth Schedule and tribal areas, violating provisions of the Constitution and the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act. He added that erosion-hit families were among those worst affected, with many being resettled in flood-prone areas.

Saikia further alleged misuse of forest land for police infrastructure without Union government clearance, pointing to violations of the Forest Conservation Act. He said these incidents reflected a larger pattern of disregard for the law, citing Supreme Court rulings that have upheld the right to shelter as part of the right to life and dignity.

Accusing the government of discriminatory practices, Saikia said the eviction of Christian tribal families in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji was particularly alarming, as it targeted vulnerable groups despite their eligibility for central housing schemes.

Urging the AHRC to intervene under Section 12(1)(a) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, Saikia maintained that the Commission must act to safeguard constitutional rights and ensure accountability for forced evictions.

The Commission is yet to issue a response on the matter.