On 5th September which is celebrated as Teachers' Day, one teacher committed suicide in the Gogamukh area of Assam's Dhemaji district.



The incident was reported from the constituency of Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu, where the teacher was working at 503 Auniati Koibatta Lower Primary School.



The deceased has been identified as Rajen Bonia (50).



According to allegations made by Bonia’s family members, he ended his life working as a school teacher in Aoniaati Koibarta Lower Primary School, which was established before independence but has not been provincialized to date.



His family further alleged that due to the non-inclusion of his post as a teacher in the process of provincialization of the post, Bonia chose such an extreme step.



The deceased teacher had also been working without a salary for quite some time.



Meanwhile, police arrived at Bonia's home, and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.



It needs mentioning here that Rajen Bonia has been teaching since the inception of the Auniati Koibatta Middle English School in 1991.



Sources claimed that, according to the Education Department's amalgamation policy 2013, 503 No. Auniati Koibatta Middle English merged with the lower basic school.