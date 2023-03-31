Lieutenant General Manish Erry assumed command of the Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps which looks after the Kameng sector along the northern borders.

As per an official statement, Erry is from the infantry and was commissioned into JAK LI in December 1988.

He has attended the Staff Course at DSSC Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course at Secunderabad, and Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA Course) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi.

Besides this, Erry has huge operation experience on the Northern Borders, and before assuming command of the Gajraj Corps, he served as the Chief of Staff at South Western command at Jaipur.

He is also a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card as a recognition of his professional contribution.

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