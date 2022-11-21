At the time when tourists from all over the world are visiting the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam, a section of people are catering elephant safaris illegally on the Haldibari animal corridor in Kaziranga.

It has come to light that four private elephants attached to the KNP for elephant safaris are also been used to provide safaris on the animal corridor without the consent of the forest authorities.

Notably, without giving rest to the elephant post the government-led safaris, the mahouts were seen catering illegal safaris which could claim casualties to tourists visiting the state.

An official at the Kaziranga range speaking to the media said, "It has come to light that four private elephants which are engaged in elephant safaris are been used to cater safaris illegally at the Haldibari animal corridor."

"They were carrying the tourist and have started a business out of it, following which we have taken the elephants along with the mahouts in our custody," the official added.

Further allegation has also been levelled that the mahouts were collecting money from passersby while conceiving the illegal safari.

On the otherhand, the mahouts also threatened the journalists in the area who were reporting on the matter.

Further, an enquiry has been initiated on the matter and action will be taken.

The National Park authorities will conduct an inquiry against the detained elephants and mahouts and proper action will be taken, said Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, a ranger from Kohora.

Earlier on November 5, A tourist at the Kaziranga National Park escaped unhurt while taking an elephant safari amid the interior of the park.

As per sources, a tourist who was riding on a private elephant safari was somehow saved from falling after the seat on the elephant fell off the ground.

Notably, although the seat fell, the tourists survived without falling off the elephant's back with the help of another tourist.

The incident took place early in the morning, on November 5 in the Bagri forest area of Kaziranga National Park when a group of tourists had gone on a private elephant safari in the Bagri forest area.

An eyewitness named Vijay Saigal of Maharashtra narrated the incident in front of the media and said a group of tourists entered the forest area this morning with three elephants.

At the same time, tourist Vijay Saigal, who was following behind the tourists on another elephant somehow lifted the victim in danger on the backs of the two elephants and returned without having an elephant safari.