In a major development, the main accused behind the sensational Maligaon Bihutoli murder case was arrested on April 16 from Gauripur in Dhubri district

The accused identified as Rabiul Ali, was trying to flee state and move towards West Bengal via Gauripur after committing the crime on the night of April 15. Ali arrived in Gauripur today morning and was soon arrested by the police upon receiving secret information of his arrival.

A police team led by O C Pranav Kumar Deka of Golokganj police station raided the national highway 17 at Nandnirpar in Golokganj. The youth is in the custody of Golakganj police.

Rabiul Ali had brutally murdered the victim identified as Srimanta Talukdar after a fight broke out between the two at Maligaon’s Bihutoli near railway stadium.

Ali stabbed Talukdar mercilessly and fled from the scene. Talukdar was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

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