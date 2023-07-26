A boat carrying around 150 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra river again on July 26 here in the Barpeta District of the state.

The boat reportedly capsized wherein 130 passengers were on board which could accommodate only 30-40 passengers.

As per reports, the ferry was carrying passengers from Bahari to Sontoli wherein more than 100 people were on board.

Fortunately, all the passengers were evacuated safely. However, the Passengers alleged that the incident took place due to the boat driver's carelessness.



Also Read: Assam: Major boat accident averted over Buridihing river under Tinsukia district

It is to be mentioned here that the boat which was licenced to carry only 30-40 passengers was boarded with over 100 passengers without any life jackets.

On June 3, more than fifty people survived a terrible boat accident in Buridihing River in Tinsukia district on the morning of June 3.

The boat strayed away about 2 km on the banks of the Buridihing river due to the failure of the boat's engine as Jagun ghat doesn't have a permanent bridge and residents of this area have to cross the Buridihing river by boat.

The passengers were later rescued after they were caught on the shore of the Buridihing river.

Jagun ghat falls under Jagun gaon panchayat of 124 numbers Margherita Constituency under Tinsukia district.



