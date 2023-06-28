A massive fire broke out at Dichang Resort in Meghalaya’s Sonapur in the wee hours of June 28 morning, followed by a loud explosion, said sources.

As per preliminary reports, several LPG cylinders inside the resort exploded after flames started to spread around the resort.

Soon after the fire broke out, a team of fire and emergency services reached the spot and managed to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, the cause of the massive fire has not surfaced yet. Moreover, damages to properties are estimated to be worth several lakhs as visuals from the scene show pandal decorations, possibly for an upcoming event, entirely gutted.

It may need mention here that a massive fire broke out in Guwahati's Maligaon on Tuesday which gutted five business established. Five shops were destroyed by the fire that broke out the night before at Maligaon's Goshala Bazar.

A team of fire department officials and local police reached the spot and managed to bring the fire under congtrol after a prolonged struggle.

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