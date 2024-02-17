A major fire broke out at New Bongaigaon railway carriage and wagon workshop in Bongaigaon district on February 17.

As per sources, the fire broke out at the main store of the railway workshop. Many valuables are reported to have been gutted in the major blaze. Top railway officials and fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.

Meanwhile, panic stricken workers and by-standers rushed out of the area as the fire soon spread to its surrounding areas.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however a probe has been initiated into the incident.

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