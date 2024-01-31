In a dramatic incident, a massive fire erupted on Barpeta Road as an 18-wheeler truck, laden with construction materials for a bridge, caught fire on National Highway 27 at Doh Mile-Hatapara.

The flames swiftly engulfed the vehicle's cabin, prompting an immediate response from eyewitnesses who alerted the Shimlaguri police.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, leaving authorities and onlookers puzzled.

Upon the arrival of the police team and fire brigade, efforts were undertaken to douse the intense flames, successfully preventing further escalation of the situation. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of transport vehicles on the highway.



Also Read: Assam: Police apprehends one in murder of minor girl in Baghbar, case filed under POCSO Act

The trailer, bearing registration number NL-02-Q-7542, carried essential materials crucial for ongoing bridge construction. However, the driver and handyman remain unaccounted for, adding an element of mystery to the already alarming situation.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire and locate the driver.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards associated with transporting construction materials, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and preventive measures on busy highways.