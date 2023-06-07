A major fire broke out at Dibrugarh's Cancer Centre in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after an electric transformer burst into flames.

As per reports, the incident took place at the electric transformer of the hospital at around 4 am on June 7.

The highly sophisticated indoor type dry transformer is located in the hospital building. Short circuit in the transformer is suspected.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

The cancer hospital located at the Assam Medical College Campus is being run by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28, 2022 in presence of eminent industrialist Ratan Tata and many other dignitaries.

Also read : Assam: Goalpara Divisional Forest Officer placed under suspension due to pending departmental proceeding