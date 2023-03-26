Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 26 announced a slew of projects in Rangia, providing a major infra boost for the region.

CM Sarma laid foundation stones for several projects worth Rs 545.19 crore in Rangia as part of the cabinet’s commitment to invest Rs 10,000 crore in the financial year 2023-2024.

CM Sarma kickstarted the day by laying the foundation stone for a 4-lane link road that will connect Rangia to NH-31.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Today we are observing “A Day Dedicated to Development”. I am happy to have kickstarted it by inaugurating a 4-lane link road that will connect Rangia to NH-31. Our Govt is committed to invest over ₹10,000 cr in FY 2023-2024 to create world-class infrastructure in Assam”.

After laying the foundation stones, CM Sarma went to Rangia’s Hardutt Biradutt Bhawan along with several other party members to listen to PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ speech.

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