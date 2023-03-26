Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 26 lauded the efforts of Indian women for making an immense contribution to the country's growth.

PM Modi said this while addressing his 99th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ and also spoke about the women legislators from Nagaland who came out with flying colours in the recently held Assembly election.

PM Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' is the third one this year which aired at 11 am today.

In his address, PM Modi lauded the efforts of the women of the country and their tremendous contribution in various fields, adding that women’s power is playing a significant role in emerging Indian power.

PM Modi also mentioned Nagaland’s first time women legislators who in the 75 year history of the state’s political scenario, who reached the Vidhan Sabha through their victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

“India has also deployed a women-only platoon in peacekeeping under a UN mission. Women are showing power in all fields. Today, the potential of India is emerging from a new perspective, & our woman’s power has a very big role in it”, PM Modi added.

Top leaders including Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Gujarat Bhupendra Patel also listened to PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’

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