In a major reshuffle in the Home (A) and Political Department of the Assam Government, as many as 8 state police officials were transferred and posted in various locations of the state on September 15.

The following is the full list (dated September 15, 2023) of the 8 police officials who have been transferred:

In the interest of public service, Dr. N. Rajamarthandan, IPS (RR-2006), Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, FRRO, Barpeta with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Ms. Pankaj Yadav, IPS who shall be substantively posted as Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur.

In the interest of public service, Smti. Supriya Das. IPS (RR-2017), Superintendent of Police, Udalguri is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nalbari with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Sudhakar Singh, APS transferred.

In the interest of public service, Shri Pushkin Jain, IPS (RR-2017), Superintendent of Police, Golaghat is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Udalguri with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Smti. Supriya Das, IPS transferred.

In the interest of public service, Shri Sudhakar Singh, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Nalbari is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Zonal-I), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Dhruba Bora, APS transferred,

In the interest of public service, Shri Rajen Singh, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Baksa is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Golaghat with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Pushkin Jain, IPS transferred.

In the interest of public service, Shri Dhruba Bora, APS (DR-2004), Superintendent of Police (Zonal-I), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security). Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

Also read : Assam: Major reshuffle in state police department, six officers transferred

In the interest of public service, Shri Debasish Borah, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 4th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati is allowed to hold the additional charge of the Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu, Guwahati in addition to his own duties until further orders.

In the interest of public service. Shri Ujjal Pratim Baruah, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Baksa with effect from the date of taking over

charge vice Shri Rajen Singh, APS transferred.

In the interest of public service, Shri Anjan Pandit, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Golaghat is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 14th APBN., Daulasal, Nalbari with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Ujjal Pratim Baruah, APS transferred.