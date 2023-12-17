In a major setback for the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) led by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR) chief executive member Pramod Boro and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP)), a total of 46 leaders joined the Bodo People's Front in a programme held under Salbari subdivision of Baksha district on December 16.

A meeting was held at the Govardhana Bodoland Darbar auditorium under Salbari subdivision of Baksa under the initiative of the BPF's Salbari district committee. At the party meeting, 46 people, including UPPL leaders, formally joined the BPF.

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of BPF's Salbari District Committee In-charge President Khanindra Brahma, UPPL Central Member Kanak Chandra Boro, Salbari District Committee Organizing Secretary Vinod Swargiyari, Jiten Kalita, Treasurer Theron Selaray, Member Bebika Basumatary, Shalbari Block Committee Organizing Secretary Mukunda Das, among others, joined the meeting.

BPF central general secretary and former MLA Maneshwar Brahma, former MLA Thaneshwar Basumatary, Youth BPF president and MCLA of Salbari constituency Jay Musahari and several other leaders were present at the meeting.

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