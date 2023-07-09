Amidst the rising water level of Brahmaputra River, the Department of Inland Water Transport in Assam has announced the temporary suspension of ferry services between Majuli's Kamalabari and Jorhat's Nimatighat.

The announcement comes as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of travelers and vessels.

Additionally, the Gutia ferry service, which connects Nimatighat and Aphalamukh, has been suspended.

Authorities have taken this step to avoid any disasters or mishaps that could happen because of the difficult circumstances brought about by rising water levels.

The administration has urged passengers to look for alternative mode of travelling until the services are not resumed.

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