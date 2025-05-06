Malaria has begun to spread across several parts of Kachugaon under the Gossaigaon subdivision, including the India-Bhutan border regions.

The outbreak has already claimed the lives of two young men.

Following the incident, the Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner visited the affected areas and initiated blood testing measures to contain the spread.

A dedicated team from the Malaria Department is conducting house-to-house blood sample collection in villages such as Demdema, Nabin Nagar, Alinagar, Raimona, and Kusumbil.



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The team is also visiting schools to test students for potential infections.

Meanwhile, blood testing is actively ongoing at the Kachugaon Civil Hospital. Preliminary reports have confirmed several cases of Plasmodium vivax (P. vivax) malaria infection.

It is worth noting that the India-Bhutan border areas have historically witnessed recurring malaria outbreaks, turning into a seasonal health concern each year.