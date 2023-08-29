In preparation for the inauguration ceremony of the Maligaon Flyover on August 30, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has released a set of comprehensive traffic guidelines aimed at ensuring public safety and the smooth flow of traffic during the event.

The flyover, set to be inaugurated by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, marks a significant milestone in the region's infrastructure development.

''To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc., the following restrictions/diversions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 30th August 2023 in connection with the opening ceremony of 4-lane Maligaon Flyover to be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam,'' the Traffic DCP said in an official statement.

The official statement from the Traffic DCP outlined the following key restrictions on vehicle movement:

--- Public vehicle that will come for the meeting will keep their vehicles/ buses in the Boripara Parking field and will come to the meeting venue on foot.

--- From 3.30 PM till the function is over all Two wheeler vehicles / LMVs coming from the Jalukbari side towards Bharalu will be diverted from Boripara Bridge towards Kamakhya Railway Station then Goshala / Rang Bhawan then proceed towards Maligaon Gate No. 3 to A. T Road.

--- From 3.30 PM till the function is over all City buses will be diverted from Jalukbari - Bypass 1, Rotary Point, and Haj Bhawan via Tetelia towards Maligaon Gate No. 3 to A.T road.

--- From 3.30 PM till the function is over all ASTC buses/ Day super buses will go directly from Jalukbari towards Garchuk-Lokhra-Basistha-Khanapara.

--- There will be no traffic diversion for vehicles coming from Bharalu G

--- All Commercial Goods carrying vehicles will not be permitted to ply towards Jalukbari except goods carrying vehicles. A.T. Road and B.G.Road i.e. Bharalumuk to Jalukbari on 30/08/2023 from 2 PM to 8 PM.

''All the emergency vehicles ambulance, fire tenders, etc. will follow the normal traffic route,'' the statement added.

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