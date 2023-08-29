The Assam Trinamool Congress Youth president Bandip Dutta on August 29 made a scathing attack on the current BJP regime and said that under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cash for Job scam is growing in the state.

He further claimed that the epicenter of the job scam is BJP’s headquarters in Guwahati i.e. Vajpayee Bhawan.

''The recent arrest of BJP leaders Trishna Sarma, Anuraag Chaliha, Diban Deka, Santanu Pujari in relation to the cash for Job scam which emerges in relation to the suicide case investigation by Assam Police of BJP Kishan Morcha leader Indrani Tahbildar is a clear indication of what is going on under the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government,'' he said during a press conference at the party head office.

Dutta further said that there are many BJP leaders now under the scanner of police investigating the cash-for-job scam.

''The recovery of fake job exam identity cards by Police at the residence of BJP leaders and recovery of facts regarding cash collection by BJP leaders reflects the ongoing corruption in job appointment,'' he added.

The TMC youth president showing his apprehension also stated that the daily news reports of the Cash for Job scam by BJP Media are going to impact the psychology of educated youths.

He also alleged that during the Sarbanada Sonowal Government, there were transparent investigations into Job Scam such as the APSC Job scam, so the public called him “Jatiya Nayak” (state hero) but during CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s rule, right from SI Job scam to release of Rakesh Pal, it is clearly visible that how job scam is getting a comfortable stay in the state. Dutta further alleged that people are now calling Himanta Biswa Sarma “Jatir Khalnayak” (state villain).

Dutta demanded immediate revelation of the names of the big-shot BJP leaders who are involved in the cash-for-job scam.



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