In a joint operation, the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Noonmati Police Station and the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended Biswajit Das, a resident of Tarabari, Barpeta, from his temporary residence in Noonmati for defrauding a senior citizen in Mumbai of Rs 21 lakh through a digital arrest scam.

The fraud unfolded on January 29, when the victim was contacted by a scammer impersonating an official from the Directorate of Enforcement.

The fraudster coerced the elderly individual into transferring Rs 21 lakh to a bank account linked to YTSYl Wellness Multi Trade Pvt Ltd, under the false pretence of avoiding legal trouble. Believing the threat to be real, the victim complied, only to realize later that they had been duped.



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Acting swiftly, the Mumbai Crime Branch traced the fraudulent transaction to Biswajit Das and sought assistance from the Assam Police.

In a coordinated effort, the CGPD Noonmati team tracked him down and arrested him from his Noonmati residence.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious of similar scams and to verify any suspicious calls demanding money under legal pretenses.