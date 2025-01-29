Guwahati police opened fire on a notorious snatcher in Hatigaon, leaving him injured after he allegedly charged at officers with a sharp weapon. The accused has been admitted in hospital for the bullet wound.



The incident follows a robbery in Banphool Nagar on Tuesday, where the accused, identified as Jewel, reportedly snatched a woman’s bag and fled.





Further investigations revealed that Hatigaon Police successfully cracked a robbery case linked to a January 27 incident, where a woman was attacked by thieves shortly after withdrawing cash from an ATM around 8:30 PM.



The assailants forcibly grabbed her bag containing ₹10,000 in cash, a mobile phone, medicines, ATM cards, and other personal belongings before escaping.



Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case, and further developments are expected.





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