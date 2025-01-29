Assam: Thief injured in police firing while attempting to escape in Guwahati's Hatigaon
Guwahati police opened fire on a notorious snatcher in Hatigaon, leaving him injured after he allegedly charged at officers with a sharp weapon. The accused has been admitted in hospital for the bullet wound.
Guwahati police opened fire on a notorious snatcher in Hatigaon, leaving him injured after he allegedly charged at officers with a sharp weapon. The accused has been admitted in hospital for the bullet wound.
The incident follows a robbery in Banphool Nagar on Tuesday, where the accused, identified as Jewel, reportedly snatched a woman’s bag and fled.
Further investigations revealed that Hatigaon Police successfully cracked a robbery case linked to a January 27 incident, where a woman was attacked by thieves shortly after withdrawing cash from an ATM around 8:30 PM.
The assailants forcibly grabbed her bag containing ₹10,000 in cash, a mobile phone, medicines, ATM cards, and other personal belongings before escaping.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case, and further developments are expected.
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