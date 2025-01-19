In a bizarre incident, a man was arrested by the Tezpur Police on Sunday, January 19 for attempting to impersonate his wife during the High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the Assam Education Board.



The arrested individual, identified as Sadeq Ali, had seated himself at the Tezpur Government Higher Secondary Girls' Multipurpose School, claiming to assist his wife, Sajida Ali, during the exam. In reality, Sadeq, a teacher in the Political Science department at Ballabh Bhai Patel Higher Secondary School in Dalgaon, had applied for the exam under his wife’s name and planned to appear for the test as if he were a female candidate.





Suspicion arose when a teacher recognized the man and realized that "Sajida Ali" was actually Sadeq Ali. The incident was immediately reported to the Tezpur Sadar Police Station, where his identity was confirmed. Upon further verification of his position at the Dalgaon school, the police arrested Sadeq for his fraudulent attempt.





The authorities are now investigating the case, and Sadeq’s actions have raised concerns about the integrity of the examination process.







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