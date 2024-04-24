Assam Police on April 24 arrested a man in Goalpara Krishnai after being found in possession of a handmade rifle. The firearm was confiscated from the Assam-Meghalaya border area.

The arrested person identified as Mamu Rabha, had unlawfully stored the weapon at his residence for an extended period. Today, the Krishnai police arrested Mamu Rabha on charges of possessing an illegal firearm without valid documents.

In a police operation targeting Bamunepanikhowa village on the Assam-Meghalaya border within Krishnai, authorities apprehended a 32-year-old individual named Mamu Rava and seized a handmade rifle from his domicile.

Authorities stated that Mamu Rabha, the detained individual, had personally crafted the rifle and kept it unlawfully within his home. Allegedly, the handmade firearm had been utilized to deter wild elephants.

Nevertheless, law enforcement confiscated the rifle and detained Mamu Rabha due to the absence of valid documentation for the handmade firearm.

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