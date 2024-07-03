A man was assaulted by a group of five women in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on July 1, capturing the attention of local residents.

The altercation occurred on Tuesday and quickly escalated, drawing a large crowd of onlookers. According to witnesses, the conflict began with a confrontation between the man and the group of women, which soon turned violent.

Local authorities were notified and promptly arrived at the scene. Police managed to detain three of the women involved, along with another man who had also assaulted the victim. However, two of the women managed to escape before they could be apprehended. The police have also impounded the Alto vehicle used by the group for further investigation.

While the exact motive behind the assault remains uncertain, initial reports indicate that the man claimed he was being blackmailed by the women for a sum of Rs 50,000. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover the full details of the incident.

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