In an influential decision, Monirul Islam alias Raju, a resident of Chatapara village under the jurisdiction of Bilasipara Police Station, was found guilty of the rape of a twelve-year-old girl and was sentenced to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000/-by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, Bilasipara.

In the decision dated February 22, 2024, the Special Judge, Mukul Chetia found Monirul Islam guilty of violating several provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The defendant received a sentence of harsh imprisonment for various terms of time as well as penalties.

According to the judgment, Monirul Islam was convicted under Section 6 of the Pocso Act, resulting in 21 years of rigorous imprisonment sentence and a fine of Rs. 10000/-, as mentioned in the judgment after witnessing ten individuals in the court.



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Tapan Kumar Bhattacharjee, additional Public Prosecutor, POCSO, presenting a briefcase stated that on October 17, 2019, the complainant filed a complaint with the Officer-in-charge of Bilasipara police station, when his twelve-year-old daughter was forcefully raped by the accused Monirul Islam. Based on the complaint, the Bilasipara police registered Case No. 1107/19, under various Sections of IPC against Monirul Islam.

On February 22, 2024, the case based on the material in the case diary and the statement recorded by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, Bilasipara, highlights the gravity of the crime committed by Monirul Islam and serves as a significant step toward ensuring justice for the victim. The stringent punishment awarded by the court aims to send a strong message that crimes against minors will not be tolerated in society.