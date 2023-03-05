In another heinous crime in Guwahati, a husband reportedly beat his wife to death, in the Dhirenpara area of the city on March 5.

As per reports, the incident took place at Guwahati's Dhirenpara locality, where the husband, attacked his wife with a heavy object, leaving her in a pool of blood.

The couple was living at a rented house at DK Path in Dhirenpara and the deceased wife was identified as Sufiya Khatun.

The matter came to light after the owner of the house heard screams of Khatun following who rushed to check out what had happened.

As the owner, identified as Jaharul Ali entered the house, he saw the woman lying on the floor in a bloodied condition and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead while undergoing treatment.

The reports further claimed that the after committing the crime, the husband along with other members of his family fled from the scene of the crime.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and identified the accused husband as Nurul Haque.

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