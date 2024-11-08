A tragic incident unfolded in Gohpur, Assam, where a man named Mriganka Saikia allegedly strangled his 7-year-old son to death and was later found hanging the following morning.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Solengi Guri village, Gohpur subdivision, around 7 p.m.

Saikia reportedly smothered his son with a blanket while the child was asleep, exploiting the absence of his wife from the home.



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After committing the crime, Saikia fled on a scooter, prompting an immediate police search.

On Friday morning, his body was discovered hanging from the roof of a house belonging to Nanda Biswas in the nearby village of Borigaon.

Police suspect suicide, though the exact motive behind the murder remains unknown.

This tragic event has left the local community shocked as police continue their investigation.